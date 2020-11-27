Markets

WATCH: How the cryptocurrency market has fared in 2020

VALR.com CEO and co-founder Farzam Ehsani talks to Business Day TV

27 November 2020 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LIGHT BOX

After nearing a record high of $20 000, bitcoin has plummeted, along with other cryptocurrencies.

Business Day TV discussed these moves with CEO and co-founder of VALR.com Farzam Ehsani.

