News Leader
WATCH: How the cryptocurrency market has fared in 2020
VALR.com CEO and co-founder Farzam Ehsani talks to Business Day TV
27 November 2020 - 09:37
After nearing a record high of $20 000, bitcoin has plummeted, along with other cryptocurrencies.
Business Day TV discussed these moves with CEO and co-founder of VALR.com Farzam Ehsani.
VALR.com CEO and co-founder Farzam Ehsani talks to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.