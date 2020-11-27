Markets

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday

Most Asian markets are marginally lower on Friday morning, with focus still on rising Covid-19 numbers as the holidays approach

27 November 2020 - 07:24 Karl Gernetzky
A trader walks past a digital stock price display outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
A trader walks past a digital stock price display outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, with little clear direction on global markets, as investors consider both rising infection numbers, and the prospect of a vaccine in coming months.

Cases continue to surge in Europe and the US, while locally, parts of the Western Cape are also grappling with a high caseload.

US markets will close early on Friday, having been closed on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“After a fortnight where the market has received a trio of vaccine booster shots, my view remains the same, including a much earlier than usual proclivity for investors to reduce risk into the holiday season,” said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Australian All Ordinaries index was down 0.36% and the Hang Seng 0.16%, while Japan’s Nikkei had gained 0.24%. 

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.17%.

Gold was little changed at $1,807.40/oz while platinum had fallen 1.13% to $955.68/oz. Brent crude was 0.13% higher at $47.76 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.18/$.

“Emerging-market investors continue to be torn between the promise of a coronavirus vaccine and the current rising infection data,” said Sasfin Wealth fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema in a note.

“For now, risk appetite remains positive but it appears to have tapered somewhat as restrictions intensify around the globe,” he said.

