WATCH: Twenty years of exchange-traded funds in SA

This has been an unusually exciting week for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the country. Not only because of the confusion created by the Treasury’s stance in inward-listed ETFs and regulation 28, but because tomorrow we mark exactly 20 years since the first ever ETF was listed on what was then the Johannesburg Securities exchange.

The rise in popularity of ETFs has seen more than R120bn flow into these products in this, the 20th year since the first was brought to market by Satrix.

Michael Avery speaks to Mike Brown, MD and financial adviser of etfSA; Helena Conradie, CEO of Satrix; and Leonard Jordaan, director, head of SA and Sub-Saharan Africa Sales at S&P Dow Jones Indices, about the rise and future of ETFs.