Markets

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Twenty years of exchange-traded funds in SA

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the rise and future of ETFs

26 November 2020 - 16:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ STOCKWERK FOTO DESIGN
Picture: 123RF/ STOCKWERK FOTO DESIGN

This has been an unusually exciting week for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the country. Not only because of the confusion created by the Treasury’s stance in inward-listed ETFs and regulation 28, but because tomorrow we mark exactly 20 years since the first ever ETF was listed on what was then the Johannesburg Securities exchange.

The rise in popularity of ETFs has seen more than R120bn flow into these products in this, the 20th year since the first was brought to market by Satrix.

Michael Avery speaks to Mike Brown, MD and financial adviser of etfSA; Helena Conradie, CEO of Satrix; and Leonard Jordaan, director, head of SA and Sub-Saharan Africa Sales at S&P Dow Jones Indices, about the rise and future of ETFs.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the rise and future of ETFs

A big bang, just not yet

We asked etfSA director Nerina Visser what’s going on with exchange controls in SA
Money & Investing
11 hours ago

Low equity funds: Stable and steady does it

Low equity funds should be the choice for the conservative investor
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Vanguard Value ETF

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

Top considerations for SA investors under the ‘new normal’

SPONSORED | SA’s economy has been caught in a low-growth trap over the past 10 years
Money & Investing
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Faangs, unlike the Nifty Fifty, are all in the same sector

The dominance of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google could change if Biden wins and breaks them up
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Estée Lauder and Growthpoint
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global sentiment ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains on bleak US jobs data and Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
Surprise fall in US stocks boosts oil prices
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.