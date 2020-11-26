Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Estée Lauder and Growthpoint

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

26 November 2020 - 08:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Estée Lauder as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie chose FNB Wealth & Investments chose Growthpoint.

Shapiro said: “I’m going for Estée Lauder and I’ll tell you why, I’m reading the book by Leonard Lauder, which has just come out a week ago, and it’s about the vanity of woman ... Leonard is the man that created the lipstick index. It’s a fascinating book about the development of the cosmetic industry and how women were taken in by this need, even in bad times and particularly during the slump, so I’m saying whether I’m politically correct or not I think it’s a great company.”

McCurrie said: “I’m going a lot more conservative, going for deep-value shares. Growthpoint Properties in SA, if you want to make money on a two- to three-year basis, it’s more than likely not a bad place to be.”

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

DAVID SHAPIRO: Companies have been cashing in on stay-at-home culture brought by Covid-19

Producers of DIY items, track suits, gym equipment and and make-up, and dealers in suburban property are getting more clients
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Estée Lauder to cut up to 2,000 jobs worldwide after profits dive

Most of the job cuts will be shop employees and support workers as the beauty giant boosts its digital operations
Companies
3 months ago

Growthpoint loses out on three deals each worth more than R1bn

SA’s largest Reit has been trying to sell secondary assets to raise cash
Companies
15 hours ago

Will staff ever return to their offices?

Property owners feel the pinch as firms work from home
Business
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global sentiment ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
3.
Oil up for a fourth day on reduced stockpiles and ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Absa and Amgen
Markets
5.
Market data — November 25 2020
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.