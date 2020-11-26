Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Quilter
Market commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
26 November 2020 - 08:18
Market Commentator Nolwandle Mthombeni chose Quilter as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is Quilter, we’ve had our asset managers reporting and they’ve had good reports coming out because of the gains in the stock market and the same is true for wealth managers.”
