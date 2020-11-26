Markets JSE muted as US takes Thanksgiving break Global stocks are subdued as US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, with focus still on Covid-19 and the prospect of US stimulus BL PREMIUM

The JSE was slightly higher on Thursday morning, amid lacklustre global markets, but was lifted a little by an upbeat corporate earnings report by Mr Price.

Global activity has been muted somewhat by the closure of US markets on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with international focus still on Covid-19, as well the outlook for the US economy...