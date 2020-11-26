JSE muted as US takes Thanksgiving break
Global stocks are subdued as US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, with focus still on Covid-19 and the prospect of US stimulus
26 November 2020 - 11:21
The JSE was slightly higher on Thursday morning, amid lacklustre global markets, but was lifted a little by an upbeat corporate earnings report by Mr Price.
Global activity has been muted somewhat by the closure of US markets on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with international focus still on Covid-19, as well the outlook for the US economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now