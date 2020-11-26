JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday
Thanksgiving in the US could mute trade, with focus still on Covid-19
The JSE faces lacklustre, yet mixed, Asian markets on Thursday, as investors continue to digest news around Covid-19, while the closure of US markets for Thanksgiving is likely to reduce activity.
With the US heading into Thanksgiving, markets have been more subdued with equities taking back a little of Tuesday’s strong gains, though the dollar is softer, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.
Overnight, US Federal Reserve minutes from the last meeting were released, indicating concern for the US economy, and possible increases of bond purchases.
In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.13%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.43%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had gained 1.48%.
Gold was up 0.21% at $1,811.20/oz, while platinum had risen 1.03% to $969.81. Brent crude was flat at $48.86 a barrel.
The rand was little changed at R15.11/$.
The corporate calendar is somewhat busy, with poultry group Quantum Foods due to release its results for the year to end-September later, though it hasn’t released a recent trading update.
Construction group Stefanutti Stocks is due to release its results for its six months to end-August later, and has warned of a headline loss per share from continuing operations of up to 170c.
Agriculture-focused Kaap Agri is also due to release its results for the year to end-September later, saying in a trading update for its nine months to end-June that profits were under pressure as Covid-19 hit fuel sales and a number of products in its trading business.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.