News Leader
WATCH: Why growth stocks have fallen out of favour
Old Mutual Investments’ Peter Brooke talks to Business Day TV about growth and value stocks
25 November 2020 - 09:00
Despite growth stocks outperforming value stocks over the past 12 years, analysts now seem to be betting on value stocks.
Business Day TV spoke to Peter Brooke from Old Mutual Investments about the reasons for the shift.
Old Mutual Investments' Peter Brooke talks to Business Day TV about growth stocks vs. value stocks
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.