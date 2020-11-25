Markets

WATCH: Why growth stocks have fallen out of favour

Old Mutual Investments’ Peter Brooke talks to Business Day TV about growth and value stocks

25 November 2020 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Despite growth stocks outperforming value stocks over the past 12 years, analysts now seem to be betting on value stocks.

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Brooke from Old Mutual Investments about the reasons for the shift.

