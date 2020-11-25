Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Absa and Amgen

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

25 November 2020
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Absa as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Amgen.

Du Toit said: “I’m going with Absa, they came out with a very detailed trading update which bodes well for building confidence in the sector. We saw their credit-loss ratio and they put through a large management overlay provision in the half year results and I think we will continue to see their credit-loss ratio reducing over the next three years.”

Verster said: “My stock is Amgen; it’s a US-listed biotech company that makes a biotech different from a pharma company. Their drugs are far more difficult to copy. They focus on certain drugs for arthritis, cancer, asthma and a few others.”

