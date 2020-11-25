Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
25 November 2020 - 09:43
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with an old favourite, British American Tobacco. It’s been one of the laggards in the in the recovery that we’ve seen in the past three or four weeks, so I expect that maybe at some point investors will catch up with that one.”
