Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

25 November 2020 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with an old favourite, British American Tobacco. It’s been one of the laggards in the in the recovery that we’ve seen in the past three or four weeks, so I expect that maybe at some point investors will catch up with that one.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Lockdown ban on tobacco sales exposes gaping holes in state capacity

By September Sars had handed over to police just three cases involving cigarette and alcohol smuggling
Opinion
1 day ago

Ronald Lamola warns justice department continues to decline

Minister hopes the appointment of a permanent director-general will speed up renewal efforts
National
2 days ago

SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal

The best television ads flighted during the lockdown were those that encouraged a sense of collaboration and patriotism, looking towards recovery and ...
News & Insights
6 days ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as markets await direction

US retail sales disappointed overnight, while the recent vaccine-fuelled rally has faded
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces higher Asian markets amid vaccine and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol, banks and financials help ...
Markets
3.
Rand steadies after ratings downgrades for SA
Markets
4.
Biden-fuelled risk appetite keeps gold near ...
Markets
5.
Oil gains from vaccine hopes even as stocks rise
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.