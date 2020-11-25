MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global sentiment boosted by vaccine optimism
Positive Covid-19 vaccine trial results and the market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary supports markets
25 November 2020 - 18:02
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as investor sentiment was supported by an improving picture for the world’s near-term economic outlook.
Positive Covid-19 vaccine trial results and the market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary boosted investor sentiment this week. The formal start of US president-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House also improved the global outlook...
