Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global sentiment boosted by vaccine optimism Positive Covid-19 vaccine trial results and the market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary supports markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as investor sentiment was supported by an improving picture for the world’s near-term economic outlook.

Positive Covid-19 vaccine trial results and the market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary boosted investor sentiment this week. The formal start of US president-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House also improved the global outlook...