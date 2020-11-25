Market data — November 25 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Upmarket retailer John Craig and The Building Company were always a strange fit for the mass-market group
The announcement comes a day after the public protector launched an application for leave to appeal a judgment denying her an interdict to halt the parliamentary process
Repetition wrapped in clichés inside a PR slogan is the hallmark of SA’s forgettable political speeches
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the question of getting alignment between shareholders and managers of businesses on the JSE
Consumer demand for food, electronics and other goods have risen impressively, while building and manufacturing confidence is more subdued
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, to discuss marketing trends during the pandemic
Tatiana Akhmedova’s pursuit of the e-mail accounts is part of one of London’s largest divorce fights
Soccer icon dies of a heart attack shortly after being released from hospital
Learn, grow and shop at Paul Simon and Arie Fabian’s wonderfully curated experiential retail offering
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.