JSE muted, with global sentiment boosted by vaccine optimism
The market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary has boosted global equity investor sentiment
25 November 2020 - 10:50
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers firmer and investor sentiment supported by positive Covid-19 trial results and US president-elect Joe Biden’s treasury pick.
Positive vaccine news and the market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary have boosted global equity investor sentiment...
