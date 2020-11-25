Markets JSE muted, with global sentiment boosted by vaccine optimism The market-friendly selection of Janet Yellen as US treasury secretary has boosted global equity investor sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers firmer and investor sentiment supported by positive Covid-19 trial results and US president-elect Joe Biden’s treasury pick.

