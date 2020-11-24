WATCH: Stock picks — Life Healthcare and ExxonMobil

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Life Healthcare as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Exxon Mobil.

Kunze said: “Life Healthcare’s results came out recently, they were really good, the numbers were excellent compared to what we were expecting.”

Booysen said: “I’m going with ExxonMobil, we had a higher oil price today. The stock has been absolutely smashed; it’s still the 32nd largest company in the world. The reason I’m going with them is if you look at the sector, it is cyclical to an extent, and if you start seeing vaccines coming out and the world goes back to normal and back to at least 100-million barrels per day, we’re not going to have enough oil to supply that demand.”