Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec structured product
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
24 November 2020 - 09:22
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec Structure Advanced Investment Holdings as his stock pick of the day.
“I am nervous at the moment and I want some protection, so I’m looking at the Investec Advanced Investment Holdings structural products. It basically gives you 100% capital guarantee in dollars.”
