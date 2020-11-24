Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec structured product

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 November 2020 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec Structure Advanced Investment Holdings as his stock pick of the day.

“I am nervous at the moment and I want some protection, so I’m looking at the Investec Advanced Investment Holdings structural products. It basically gives you 100% capital guarantee in dollars.”

