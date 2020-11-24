MARKET WRAP: Sasol, banks and financials help spur JSE to best gains in two weeks
Global stock markets were cheered by developments on the vaccine front
24 November 2020 - 18:17
The JSE posted its best gains in two weeks on Tuesday as global markets rallied on positive news on coronavirus vaccines. Sasol, banks and financial indices provided the biggest boost.
Chemicals and energy group Sasol’s share price had its best gain in two weeks after the group announced it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in US-based polyethylene business Gemini for $404m (R6.2bn). This is the group’s latest disposal as it seeks to cut debt and avoid tapping shareholders...
