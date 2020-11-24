Markets JSE gains on Covid-19 vaccine optimism US officials have said that vaccination could be rolled out by mid-December BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, with global peers mixed as investors pinned hopes for economic revival on Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is the third major trial to report success after US-based Moderna and Pfizer with Germany's BioNTech, sending pandemic-weary investors to take on risk in hopes of a swift economic recovery...