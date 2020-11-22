Market data — November 22 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
After the latest ratings downgrade, will it take the Venezuela option before we do things differently?
Investment manager is still collating the information, with a decision yet to be taken on transparency
Ruling party will discuss whether members facing corruption and other serious charges should step down
As more people dine at home due to the pandemic, restaurant chain’s offer lets people prepare its food in their own kitchens
Agreement that downgrades by Moody’s and Fitch make reforms even more urgent
The Section 12J Association of SA says investments have directly created more than 10,500 jobs, including in rural areas
President Alejandro Giammattei targeted over cuts health care, education and the justice system
SA’s best footballer rescues the points for champions Mamelodi Sundowns
Former president Jacob Zuma does a runner, protesters killed in Uganda, police disperse protests in Khayelitsha and Brackenfell, and the SpaceX Falcon 9 docks at the ISS
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.