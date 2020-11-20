JSE falls as investors await ratings agencies’ decisions
Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings are both scheduled to publish their latest reviews of SA on Friday night
20 November 2020 - 10:50
The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over uncertainty around US stimulus, while local focus shifts to ratings agency decisions later in the day.
Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings are both scheduled to publish their latest reviews of SA, which could see SA downgraded further into junk status. The reports are likely to come after markets close. ..
