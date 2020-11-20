Markets JSE falls as investors await ratings agencies’ decisions Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings are both scheduled to publish their latest reviews of SA on Friday night BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull over uncertainty around US stimulus, while local focus shifts to ratings agency decisions later in the day.

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings are both scheduled to publish their latest reviews of SA, which could see SA downgraded further into junk status. The reports are likely to come after markets close. ..