WATCH: Stock picks — AVI and Afrimat
19 November 2020 - 09:05
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth chose AVI as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.
McCurrie said: “SA retailers are looking good and I’m going for AVI.”
Gilmour said: “I’m going to be boring ... I’m still sticking with Afrimat. I love the stock, it’s just wonderful.”
