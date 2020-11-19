Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — AVI and Afrimat

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

19 November 2020 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS ISMAGILOV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS ISMAGILOV

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth chose AVI as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.

McCurrie said: “SA retailers are looking good and I’m going for AVI.”

Gilmour said: “I’m going to be boring ... I’m still sticking with Afrimat. I love the stock, it’s just wonderful.”

