WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital talks to Business Day TV about as his stock pick of the day
19 November 2020 - 09:01
Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
“A stock that we’ve been talking about over the past couple of months is AVI, it remains one of the stocks that we like and we haven’t changed our views on that, so really, it’s probably one of our best calls right now.”
