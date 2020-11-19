Markets

Tighter lockdowns put the screws on oil

Brent loses ground as the surge in coronavirus cases and stricter economic restrictions fuel fear of slower fuel demand

19 November 2020 - 08:05 Yuka Obayashi
An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in this undated file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Tokyo — Oil futures eased on Thursday, surrendering some gains from the previous day as the surge in coronavirus cases and tighter economic restrictions around the globe stoked fears over slower fuel demand, outweighing upbeat vaccine news.

Brent crude futures shed 17c, or 0.4%, to $44.17 a barrel by 3.45am GMT, after gaining 1.4% on the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 29c, or 0.7%, to $41.53 a barrel, having risen nearly 1% on Wednesday.

“The spread of coronavirus infection and fresh restrictions in the US and other parts of the world hit market sentiment as it would hamper fuel demand,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi.

“Investors are also booking profits from the recent rally before the US Thanksgiving holiday later this month,” he said.

The US death toll from Covid-19 surpassed a grim new milestone of 250,000 lives lost on Wednesday, as New York City’s public school system, the nation’s largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction, citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates.

Daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo and South Korea hit fresh highs, as pollution-cloaked New Delhi struggled with rising cases and Australia reported a highly contagious virus strain which forced a statewide lockdown.

Worry about coronavirus-related economic damage overshadowed upbeat news from Pfizer and BioNTech that are seeking US and European authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccines in December.

“Weaker global equities amid growing worries over the surging pandemic also bolstered fears over slowing consumption and fuel demand,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Asian shares eased from record highs on Thursday as widening Covid-19 restrictions in the US weighed on Wall Street.

Boosting worry about oversupply, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and France’s Total discussed NOC’s efforts to raise capacity and increase production rates to the highest levels.

Supporting prices, US crude inventories rose 768,000 barrels last week, less than analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7-million-barrel rise, government data showed. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2-million barrels, far exceeding expectations.

“Still, lingering worries over a global supply glut, especially with the Covid-19-hit economies, will likely limit upside of oil prices,” Fujitomi's Saito said, predicting WTI to be traded between $40 and $42 a barrel until the Opec+ meeting later in November.

Opec+, comprising Opec, Russia and other producers, is due to discuss policy at a full ministerial meeting to be held on November 30 and December 1.

Members of Opec+ are leaning towards delaying the current plan to boost output in January by 2-million barrels a day, sources have said.

Reuters

