Markets JSE slips as rising Covid-19 infections weigh on sentiment Local focus is on the Reserve Bank, which will make its latest monetary policy announcement at 2pm BL PREMIUM

The JSE followed weaker global peers on Thursday, as restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US overshadowed investors’ optimism about the vaccines.

Positive news regarding Covid-19 vaccines has boosted markets so far in November, but the reality of increasing infection numbers is gripping stock markets amid renewed fears of shutdowns...