JSE slips as rising Covid-19 infections weigh on sentiment
Local focus is on the Reserve Bank, which will make its latest monetary policy announcement at 2pm
19 November 2020 - 10:45
The JSE followed weaker global peers on Thursday, as restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US overshadowed investors’ optimism about the vaccines.
Positive news regarding Covid-19 vaccines has boosted markets so far in November, but the reality of increasing infection numbers is gripping stock markets amid renewed fears of shutdowns...
