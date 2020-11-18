WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Textainer Group

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Textainer Group.

Smit said: “I’m going to go for Remgro. So, lots of rotation over the last while, we just spoke about the Distell, which is one of the net asset values, underlying some of the part valuations that you have in Remgro. FirstRand, RMI and Mediclinic are all part of Remgro and all of these investments were very cheap and when Remgro did the latest results in July you saw the net asset value at around R51 a share and from that point we certainly had lots of upside in most of the big businesses that they own.”

Reeders said: “My stock is Textainer Group, they are listed both locally and in New York and they’re the biggest shipping container company in the world. If you don’t think shipping but you think packaging, that’s effectively what they do.”