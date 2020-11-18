Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Ping An Insurance

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 November 2020 - 10:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Ping An Insurance as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is Ping An Insurance, it’s a Chinese holding conglomerate that operates across financial services but predominantly in insurance. It is an absolute behemoth in the market, servicing the Asian consumer. They employ about 190,000 individuals and 715-million clients.”

