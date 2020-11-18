Market data — November 18 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The former president's unrelenting efforts to sabotage the inquiry will not stop the NPA from nabbing him
Dispute resolution body is almost at breaking point, says director Morajane
The handful of recognisable faces that turned out to support Magashule were a sad and motley crew with doubtful moral and political standing.
Decision to exit Australia and sell some SA assets enables the company to declare dividend for first half of 2021
President counts the event a success given the ‘difficulties and turmoil’ facing the economy
Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa predicts SA industry will face collapse in exports by 2040 amid global shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles
The anti-corruption campaigner is being held in a maximum security prison his lawyers say is a severe health risk
Sunshine Tour and European Tour event provided breakthroughs for SA’s Branden Grace, George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous. Will it do the same for Dylan Naidoo?
With more cars back on the road, hijackers are seizing the opportunity to pounce on motorists
