JSE weaker as markets await fresh news for direction
18 November 2020 - 10:53
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with the global markets mixed as markets await fresh news for direction and while surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US remain a threat.
A Joe Biden win in the US presidential elections and positive news about a Covid-19 vaccine have boosted markets so far in November, while lockdown restriction amid rising Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment as economic recovery is threatened.
