Markets JSE weaker as markets await fresh news for direction

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with the global markets mixed as markets await fresh news for direction and while surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US remain a threat.

A Joe Biden win in the US presidential elections and positive news about a Covid-19 vaccine have boosted markets so far in November, while lockdown restriction amid rising Covid-19 cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment as economic recovery is threatened.