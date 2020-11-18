Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as markets await direction

US retail sales disappointed overnight, while the recent vaccine-fuelled rally has faded

18 November 2020 - 07:12 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE will have to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with global developments giving investors little clear direction.

Positive news regarding Covid-19 vaccines has bolstered sentiment so far in November, while US retail sales numbers for October came in lower than expected.

“That was enough of an excuse for investors to bank some recent gains in equity and energy markets, although currency markets continued to drift aimlessly,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.6% while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.72%.

Tencent, of which Naspers is the largest-single shareholder, was up 0.43%.

Gold was flat at $1,879.43/oz while platinum rose 0.3% to $928.43. Brent crude was little changed at $43.74 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.38/$.

Locally, retail sales numbers for September are due later, and could reflect the effects of the lifting of alcohol and tobacco sales bans.

In corporate news, Indluplace Properties is due to release its results for the year to end-September later. The group, which owns residential assets in SA’s major cities, has warned distributable income could fall by more than a third, and has also recently revised its pay-out ratio.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases prompt further restrictions

The all share lost 0.37% and the top 40 0.5%, with most major indices down on the day
Markets
15 hours ago

Market data — November 17 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

Global stocks at record high on vaccine news as the dollar weakens

Global economic growth and profit expectations are running at a 20-year high as November bull run continues
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on vaccine news, while ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — rand and Alibaba
Markets
4.
Oil edges up on likely Opec+ supply cuts and ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Tencent and JPMorgan
Markets

Related Articles

JSE slips as investors consider new Covid-19 vaccine developments

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — rand and Alibaba

Markets

Global stocks at record high on vaccine news as the dollar weakens

Markets

Oil edges up on likely Opec+ supply cuts and vaccine news

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.