Markets

Gold inches lower amid vaccine optimism

But worry about how the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US provides some support

18 November 2020 - 08:34 Eileen Soreng
Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central’s office in Singapore. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Gold bullion is displayed at GoldSilver Central’s office in Singapore. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to optimism over a potential Covid-19 vaccine, but concerns over the economic effect from the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the US limited their decline.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,877.39/oz by 3.44am GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,875.30.

Gold shed as much as 1.3% on Monday after Moderna said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a late-stage trial.

“There is a lack of catalyst for gold prices to rally ... Weighing on prices is a slight depressing of inflation expectations because it’s quite clear now that the US fiscal stimulus will probably not be as sizeable as previously imagined,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

The emphasis is now on the Federal Reserve to support the US economy through the surge in coronavirus, he said.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday there is “a long way to go” for the economy to recover and that the central bank is committed to using all its tools to support the recovery for as long as required.

Highlighting the grim affect of the pandemic, data showed US retail sales rose less than expected in October and could slow down further amid declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained more than 24% so far in 2020, mainly benefiting from huge global stimulus.

A weak dollar, intensifying pandemic and expectations of fresh US stimulus may restrict major downside in gold, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services. However, a break of stiff support at $1,840 could take gold prices lower to $1780-$1,750 or more, he said.

Silver fell 0.2% to $24.41/oz. Platinum was down 0.1% at $924.08, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,312.53.

Reuters

Asian shares hardly changed

Global equities slip after softer US retail sales fuel concern that rising cases may stifle economic recovery
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil slips after bigger-than-expected increase in US stocks

The build in crude stockpiles has stoked fears for weak fuel demand and a potential supply glut
Markets
1 hour ago

Global stocks at record high on vaccine news as the dollar weakens

Global economic growth and profit expectations are running at a 20-year high as November bull run continues
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on vaccine news, while ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — rand and Alibaba
Markets
4.
Oil edges up on likely Opec+ supply cuts and ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Tencent and JPMorgan
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.