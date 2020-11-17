Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Ninety One
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
17 November 2020 - 09:39
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Ninety One as her stock pick of the day.
“My pick is Ninety One, it’s been listed on the JSE now for just over a year after it was unbundled from Investec. Asset managers really do benefit from pickups in the markets, as we’re seeing at this point. Ninety One is really one of the quality assets managers, I wouldn’t even say in SA but it also globally as well.”
