WATCH: Stock pick — Ninety One

Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx chose Ninety One as her stock pick of the day.

“My pick is Ninety One, it’s been listed on the JSE now for just over a year after it was unbundled from Investec. Asset managers really do benefit from pickups in the markets, as we’re seeing at this point. Ninety One is really one of the quality assets managers, I wouldn’t even say in SA but it also globally as well.”