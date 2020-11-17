MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases prompt further restrictions
The all share lost 0.37% and the top 40 0.5%, with most major indices down on the day
17 November 2020 - 18:32
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as investors mull further restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe.
Monday’s news that American biotechnology group Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective was a welcome development. But with the vaccine deployment still some time away, efforts by authorities remain focused on slowing the spread as Europe and the US grapple with rising case numbers.
