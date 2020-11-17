JSE slips as investors consider new Covid-19 vaccine developments
Vaccines may well be on the horizon, but investors are concerned as new restrictions keep on coming
17 November 2020 - 10:46
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as investors digest another Covid-19 vaccine announcement, while new restrictions are being implemented.
The stock markets received a boost on Monday after Moderna said that its preliminary phase 3 trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 94% effective. Moderna’s announcement comes a week after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine trial results.
