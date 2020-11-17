Markets JSE slips as investors consider new Covid-19 vaccine developments Vaccines may well be on the horizon, but investors are concerned as new restrictions keep on coming BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, with its global peers mixed as investors digest another Covid-19 vaccine announcement, while new restrictions are being implemented.

The stock markets received a boost on Monday after Moderna said that its preliminary phase 3 trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 94% effective. Moderna’s announcement comes a week after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine trial results.