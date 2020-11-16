Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Tencent and JPMorgan

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV

16 November 2020 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Tencent as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose JPMorgan.

Shapiro said: “I looked at Tencent’s results, they are staggering, and the reason that I like Tencent is that their gaming revenue was up 45% in the quarter. But more enticing was that their mobile/smartphone gaming was up 65%.”

Smith said: “My view is to externalise some brands, it’s giving us a chance and though specifically the tech sector ran incredibly hard this year, there are pockets where there’s still great value businesses like JPMorgan, so that would be my kind of pick at the moment.”

