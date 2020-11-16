Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on vaccine news, while Shoprite drops on lockdown sales data Moderna says its preliminary phase 3 trial data shows its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Monday after another Covid-19 vaccine developer reported encouraging results from its trials, while Shoprite lost the most on the day.

American biotechnology group Moderna said on Monday that its preliminary phase 3 trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 94% effective — a result CEO Stephane Bancel called a “game changer”.