Markets JSE gains on positive economic data and a new trade deal The signing of the RCEP trade deal and robust economic data have combined to lift markets, one analyst says

The JSE was firmer on Monday, along with its global peers, as investors mulled over positive economic data and the signing of a new trade deal.

Data showed on Monday that China's economic recovery strengthened in October, with consumer spending picking up steadily and industrial production and investment rising faster than expected. While Japan’s third-quarter GDP performance came in better-than-expected.