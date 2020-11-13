Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Daikin Industries and Impala Platinum
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
13 November 2020 - 09:17
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Daikin Industries as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Impala Platinum.
Reeders said: “I’m going for Daikin, it’s a Japanese company which is the biggest or second-biggest maker of air conditioning units. There has been an incredible demand for air conditioning as people stay at home, and especially in Japan.”
Marx said: “I’m going for Impala Platinum.... Platinum is actually geared towards high mobility, which means it should do well in the event of a normalisation of economic activity, which a vaccine will eventually bring us.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.