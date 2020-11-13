Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Daikin Industries and Impala Platinum

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

13 November 2020 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Daikin Industries as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Impala Platinum.

Reeders said: “I’m going for Daikin, it’s a Japanese company which is the biggest or second-biggest maker of air conditioning units. There has been an incredible demand for air conditioning as people stay at home, and especially in Japan.”

Marx said: “I’m going for Impala Platinum.... Platinum is actually geared towards high mobility, which means it should do well in the event of a normalisation of economic activity, which a vaccine will eventually bring us.”

