WATCH: Stock pick — Sappi

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

13 November 2020 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Pine forests in Mpumalanga, where activists oppose their replacement with gum trees, which they say use more water. Picture: MASI LOSI
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose Sappi as his stock pick of the day.

“I want to go for Sappi tonight, the stock got hammered today. Their results released last week highlighted the Covid-related challenges that they faced in some of their divisions. But for me as important is the good performance that we saw from their packaging division.”

