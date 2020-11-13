MARKET WRAP: Large gains by banks and financials see JSE end week on a high note
Central bankers have cautioned that market euphoria over a potential Covid-19 vaccine may be premature
13 November 2020 - 18:27
The JSE closed firmer on Friday, while global markets were mixed as a rising numbers in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world offset recent optimism around a vaccine.
The local bourse reached closing levels this week last seen in February after Pfizer’s news on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine it is developing together with German group BioNTech was more than 90% effective in trials.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now