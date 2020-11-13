Markets MARKET WRAP: Large gains by banks and financials see JSE end week on a high note Central bankers have cautioned that market euphoria over a potential Covid-19 vaccine may be premature BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, while global markets were mixed as a rising numbers in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world offset recent optimism around a vaccine.

The local bourse reached closing levels this week last seen in February after Pfizer’s news on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine it is developing together with German group BioNTech was more than 90% effective in trials.