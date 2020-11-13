Markets

Gold inches higher but on track for weekly decline

Spot gold rises as increase in Covid-19 infections overshadows hopes of a vaccine

13 November 2020 - 07:41 Eileen Soreng
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched higher on Friday, as fears over the economic fallout from mounting cases of Covid-19 overshadowed hopes of a vaccine, though the metal was on track for its worst weekly performance since late-September.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,877.14/oz by 3.25am GMT. For the week so far, it is down 3.8%. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,876.50/oz.

“There has been a bit of shift in market psychology,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said, adding that people are realising a significant roll out of a vaccine will take time while the need for relief is immediate.

A Reuters tally showed novel coronavirus cases soared by more than 100% in 13 US states in the past two weeks, while the global tally crossed 52.45-million, underpinning the need for more stimulus.

“The fact that there isn’t a stimulus coming seems to be keeping a lid on it (gold). If Congress actually comes up with a limited package, that would be beneficial,” Meir said.

Top Democrats in the US Congress urged renewed talks over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but a top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank warned of the economic outlook remaining uncertain.

“Sentiment towards gold prices has eased significantly since they peaked in August, and prices would need a strong incremental bullish narrative to exceed the highs reached in 2020, which we struggle to find at this point,” Fitch Solutions wrote in a note.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,239.57 tonnes on Thursday, its lowest level since late-July.

The dollar index held steady but was on track for a 0.7% weekly gain. Silver fell 0.2% to $24.18/oz. Platinum rose 0.3% to $882.18/oz, while palladium was 0.9% higher at $2,351.77/oz.

Reuters

Weaker dollar boosts gold

Concern about surging Covid-19 cases in the US and logistical challenges over the rollout of a vaccine bolsters the metal’s appeal
1 day ago

Explorers weigh up ‘green’ mining for Iceland’s gold

One miner is optimistic that experimental mining in Iceland will start this decade, and expects to spend almost $3.6m on research during the next few ...
1 day ago

Gold gathers steam amid fresh US stimulus hopes

Low rates and news of a possible Covid-19 vaccine help boost the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge
3 days ago

