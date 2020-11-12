Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Alibaba and Prosus

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

12 November 2020 - 10:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Prosus.

Shapiro said: “The sell-off that we’ve seen in Alibaba, which was almost a 10% sell-off, and considering where they are going with the turnaround that we’re seeing in Chinese companies, if Alibaba can keep selling as the numbers showed today, which was astronomical. I can imagine that it is going to present a cheap entry point.”

McCurrie said: “Chinese tech stocks has been a sharp sell-off for the past few days but they are still where they were for the past few months and haven’t lost three years worth of share price appreciation.... Though I’m going for Prosus, you can go for any of them at this sort of price.”

Alibaba’s Singles’ day beats sales records as Chinese show they are eager to spend

So far, the day has brought sellers on Alibaba platforms 16 times as many orders by value than Amazon got in October in its global Prime Day
Companies
23 hours ago

Asia’s richest man in face-off with Amazon

India’s Mukesh Ambani, whose online retail sites include JioMart, is determined to be first in line for the country’s $200bn e-commerce market
Companies
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tencent discount needs Naspers to give up control of Prosus

Boss Bob van Dijk might have to wrestle with the valuation conundrum a while longer
Opinion
2 days ago

Naspers management is likely to continue bringing home the bacon

Even by US standards, the company has delivered exceptional returns for long-term shareholders
Opinion
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as vaccine euphoria fades
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks pull JSE lower while ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces muted Asian markets as Covid-19 focus ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as investors mull vaccine news
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.