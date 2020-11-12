MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as surging Covid-19 worries investors
The all share fell 1% and the top 40 0.85%, with platinum miners and general retailers both dropping more than 3%
12 November 2020 - 18:28
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday, as rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world weighed on sentiment.
As progress on the vaccine front boosted stock markets this week, investors are still cautious as important details are yet to be made clear.
