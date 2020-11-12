Markets

JSE faces muted Asian markets as Covid-19 focus continues

12 November 2020 - 07:12 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The JSE faces muted Asian markets on Thursday morning, as the Covid-19 pandemic remains in focus.

Progress on the vaccine front has boosted stock markets this week, though tech stocks have been under pressure.

The possibility of a third wave of infections in Japan is weighing on sentiment as cases rise there, while parts of the US are also reporting record case numbers.

New York tightened restrictions overnight, and officials there have threatened to ratchet them higher if cases continue to climb, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Locally, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that international travel restrictions will be lifted, which comes as a relief to the hospitality sector, which remains hard hit by reduced travel.

The rand has remained little changed over the past two sessions, and was flat at R15.63/$ on Thursday morning.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.2% and the Hang Seng 0.43%.

Tencent, which gives direction to Naspers, had jumped 5.44%, and has been volatile of late, under pressure earlier in the week due to vaccine news.

Gold was 0.31% higher at $1,870.34/oz, while platinum had gained 0.63% to $869.47. Brent crude was 0.37% higher at $43.86 a barrel.

Locally, unemployment data for the third quarter is due later, and will give an indication of the extent of SA’s recovery after the easing of lockdown measures. Mining numbers for September are also due and are expected to show continued recovery.

MultiChoice is expected to report a rise in profits for its six months to end-September, saying it focused on cost reduction. Headline earnings per share are expected to rise 65%-70%, the group said in a recent trading update.

Printing and manufacturing group Novus is also due to release its half-year results to end-September, saying in a recent update it has seen a sharp fall in profits. This was due to reduced advertising spending amid the economic slowdown and the ban on the sale of alcohol, which put pressure on its packaging business.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks pull JSE lower while banks and financials rise again

The all share broke a seven-day winning streak, the longest run since August 2018 when the state capture commission began its work
13 hours ago

Oil prices rise on fall in US inventory and hopes of vaccine

US crude stockpiles fell by 5.1-million barrels last week to about 482-million barrels
19 hours ago

World stocks gain but bonds drop as vaccine news encourages risk

The Euro Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% with Wall Street futures up 0.2% and tech stocks, that have done so well during the pandemic, fell 0.5%
20 hours ago

