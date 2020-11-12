Markets

Gold inches higher as infections surge

12 November 2020 - 07:53 Eileen Soreng
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, after dropping more than 1% in the previous session, as the concern over the economic fallout from surging Covid-19 cases outweighed positive vaccine news.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,869.51/oz by 3.39am GMT. US gold futures were 0.4% higher at $1,869.30.

“Gold traders are trying to strike a balance between a positive vaccine news versus a rising number of coronavirus cases around the globe,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index trading.

Though the vaccine may affect the medium- to long-term trend of gold prices, monetary and fiscal stimulus are needed in the near-term to shelter the global economy, Yang said.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signalled further support for the economy on Wednesday as the pandemic intensified in Europe, with cases expected to spike in winter. Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Risk appetite has been boosted by hopes of a successful vaccine, but analysts say it may take a long time before one becomes publicly available.

Gold prices have come under pressure after Monday’s encouraging late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial data by Pfizer and BioNTech. Prices are down 4.2% so far for the week.

“The reality is we are just holding above the support levels between $1,850 and $1,860 and a breach there would introduce some pretty serious downside potential,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

The dollar index held steady near a one-week high hit on Wednesday.

Silver fell 0.1% to $24.23/oz. Platinum rose 0.1% to $866.25, while palladium was up 0.8% at $2,333.53.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as vaccine euphoria fades
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks pull JSE lower while ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces muted Asian markets as Covid-19 focus ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as investors mull vaccine news
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol and BidCorp lift JSE as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.