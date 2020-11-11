Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Why foreign investors are dumping local bonds

Futuregrowth Asset Management’s Wikus Furstenberg talks to Business Day TV about foreign investors dumping local bonds

11 November 2020 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Foreign investors are dumping local bonds. Recent data suggests that selling has regained some momentum, with foreigners reducing their holdings by R14bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Wikus Furstenberg from Futuregrowth Asset Management about the factors driving the selling spree.

