WATCH: Why foreign investors are dumping local bonds
Futuregrowth Asset Management’s Wikus Furstenberg talks to Business Day TV about foreign investors dumping local bonds
11 November 2020 - 09:15
Foreign investors are dumping local bonds. Recent data suggests that selling has regained some momentum, with foreigners reducing their holdings by R14bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Wikus Furstenberg from Futuregrowth Asset Management about the factors driving the selling spree.
