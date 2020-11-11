Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 November 2020 - 10:59 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/NIU SHUPEI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go nice and boring for British American Tobacco. It has been paying a dividend of around 7%-8%, which in this market, everyone's looking for yield.”

