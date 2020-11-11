Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 November 2020 - 10:59
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go nice and boring for British American Tobacco. It has been paying a dividend of around 7%-8%, which in this market, everyone's looking for yield.”
