MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks pull JSE lower while banks and financials rise again
The all share broke a seven-day winning streak, the longest run since August 2018 when the state capture commission began its work
11 November 2020 - 18:46
The JSE closed a little weaker on Wednesday, dragged down by Naspers and Prosus, with global markets still mostly higher after Monday's promising Covid-19 vaccine boost.
According to Reuters, global trade amounted to nearly $2-trillion on Monday, one of the heaviest trading days since the start of the pandemic, after news broke that a vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech is showing good results in the testing phase.
