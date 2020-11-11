Markets MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks pull JSE lower while banks and financials rise again The all share broke a seven-day winning streak, the longest run since August 2018 when the state capture commission began its work BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed a little weaker on Wednesday, dragged down by Naspers and Prosus, with global markets still mostly higher after Monday's promising Covid-19 vaccine boost.

According to Reuters, global trade amounted to nearly $2-trillion on Monday, one of the heaviest trading days since the start of the pandemic, after news broke that a vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech is showing good results in the testing phase.