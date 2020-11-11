Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as vaccine news fades After a boost earlier in the week from the prospect of an end to Covid-19 disruptions, markets are considering how long it will take to develop a vaccine BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, and a much lower Tencent, as investors are still digesting news that a Covid-19 vaccine could be available for distribution in coming months.

Equity markets are more mixed on Wednesday as Monday’s Pfizer vaccine news fades while markets reassess what the news means, Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.