Bigger-than-expected draw in US stocks supports oil
Market benefits from industry report that shows US crude inventories fell and news of successful trials of a Covid-19 vaccine
Tokyo — Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that US crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices enjoyed supported from news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.
Brent crude was up 31c, or 0.7%, at $43.92 a barrel by 2.13am GMT, while US oil gained 36c, or 0.9%, to $41.72 a barrel.
Crude stockpiles fell by 5.1-million barrels last week to about 482-million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a reduction of 913,000 barrels.
“Defying analysts’ expectations again, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a significant ‘draw’ in crude oil inventories,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi.
Petrol inventories dropped by 3.3-million barrels, the API data showed, against expectations for a draw of 263,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.
Distillate fuel stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, were down by 5.6-million barrels versus the expectation for a draw of 1.9-million barrels.
Oil prices also “continue to revel on the back of Pfizer’s vaccine announcement”, Innes said.
Brent gained nearly 3% on Tuesday, with US oil rising by a similar amount after initial trials data showed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.
Both Brent and US oil prices are up more than 10% this week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.