WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and rand-dollar

Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose AB InBev as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose rand-dollar.

Pick said: “I’m not a huge beer drinker, but I like the look of Anheuser-Busch at these levels for several reasons — they operate in quite a few emerging-market territories that will benefit from the dollar that we’ve seen in the past few days.”

Booysen said: “My trade for the day is the rand-US dollar. It was incredible to see the move that we’ve had and was almost directly related to the US elections.”