Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — AB InBev and rand-dollar
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
10 November 2020 - 09:09
Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments chose AB InBev as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose rand-dollar.
Pick said: “I’m not a huge beer drinker, but I like the look of Anheuser-Busch at these levels for several reasons — they operate in quite a few emerging-market territories that will benefit from the dollar that we’ve seen in the past few days.”
Booysen said: “My trade for the day is the rand-US dollar. It was incredible to see the move that we’ve had and was almost directly related to the US elections.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.