WATCH: Stock pick — NextEra Energy

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 November 2020 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day.

“At the moment we still prefer overseas to local, even though locals are having a really good run. We like NextEra Energy, it’s a clean energy company in Florida that does wind, solar as well as a little bit of coal, but mainly it is all green energy.”

